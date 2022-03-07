Manchester City Owners Make R$1 Billion Offer to Purchase Brazilian Club

As per an emerging report from Brazil on Monday afternoon, Manchester City's parent company - the City Football Group - have made a proposal to purchase Clube Atlético Mineiro.

The expansion of the City Football Group portfolio continues into 2022, despite the financial market within football being affected by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

After making strides in Uruguay, France, and India in recent years, the City Football Group have taken a keen eye on the Brazilian football market, and their next club appears to be in the South American country.

According to a new report from Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte, a meeting between representatives of Atlético-MG and the CEO of City Football Group Ferran Soriano took place two weeks ago.

The result of such meeting, according to the information of Globo Esporte, was a formal proposal made by the City Football Group to purchase Clube Atlético Mineiro.

The report states that the offer made is estimated to be around BRL 1 billion for the acquisition of a 51% of the club - making CFG the new owners.

However, it is stated that the City Football Group's opening offer 'did not please' Atletico officials, who consider the proposed value to be low, as their estimation sits closer to BRL 2 billion.

While it is unlikely that a deal to secure any club in Brazil will be completed in the immediate future, interest and talks between the aforementioned parties appear to have been ongoing for several months.

Globo Esporte report that a delegation behind the Brazilian club traveled to Manchester last November, getting to know the structure of Manchester City, while taking pictures in the press room as well as visiting Ferran Soriano.

Should a deal for the Brazilian outfit come to fruition, then they would become the 11th club to join the City Football Group portfolio, alongside the following teams:

Manchester City, England

New York City, USA

Melbourne City, Australia

Yokohama F. Marinos, Japan

Montevideo City Torque, Uruguay

Girona, Spain

Sichuan Jiuniu, China

Mumbai City, India

Lommel SK, Belgium

ESTAC Troyes, France

