Man City Owners Negotiating To Buy Stake in Major European Club Competing in Europa League

Manchester City's owners, the City Football Group, are reportedly in talks to buy a fifth of Russian club Spartak Moscow and take their portfolio up to 12 clubs across the globe.

The City Football Group currently have substantial investments in eleven clubs in world football, with current Premier League champions Manchester City the original and flagship side in the group's portfolio.

The most recent acquisition was French Ligue 1 side ES Troyes AC, who currently sit in 17th in the table.

Now, City Football Group are reportedly plotting to add another European club to it's holdings, according to Russian digital sports publication Championat, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness.

That side is Spartak Moscow - last season's runners up in the top flight of Russian football and current Europa League group rivals to Leicester City.

Notable players in the Spartak squad include former Chelsea and Inter Milan star Victor Moses and Netherlands international Quincy Promes.

With 22 league titles to their name, Spartak Moscow are one of Russia's most successful clubs and have the prestige to appeal to City Football Group.

The report from Championat says that the City Football Group want to purchase "approximately 20 percent" of the Russian side.

Officials from the company have studied the facilities at Spartak Moscow and attended matches at the end of October.

Former Rostov sporting director Paul Ashworth is named as an intermediary in the negotiations between CFG and Spartak Moscow, and the former English manager has been studying the club and their youth system.

A source is quoted as saying: "At the moment Ashworth is in Moscow and spends a lot of time at the Spartak academy. The Englishman interviews the academy employees and evaluates its effectiveness at the request of CFG".

The interest in investing in a Russian club may have been partly prompted by its current development of promising youngsters, with the most notable been Dinamo Moscow duo Arsen Zakharyan and Konstantin Tyukavin who have been linked with Manchester City in recent weeks.

