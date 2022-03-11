Skip to main content

Manchester City Owners Reach Agreement Over Purchase of Brazilian Club

According to new information from Brazil, Manchester City's parent company - the City Football Group - have reached an agreement over the purchase of a new club in South America.

Since the company's formation in 2013, the City Football Group has proven to be a powerful tool in popularising Manchester City’s global brand over the years, while also strengthening the sport in a number of countries across the globe.

With the umbrella company holding stakes in various clubs across continents such as Europe, Asia and North America, it was recently claimed that the next mission on their radar is to expand their reach in South America.

As a result, the City Football Group has been reported to be targeting the addition of Brazilian oufit, Bahia to their vast portfolio - possible becoming the second addition in the continent, after Montevideo City Torque.

This is according to information provided by journalist Jorge Nicola, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, who quotes a ‘strong source’ in Brazilian football who has revealed that the City Football Group and Bahia have already 'reached an agreement' for the sale of the club.

In addition, Nicola denies the possibility of the City Group advancing in recently reported negotiations to purchase Atletico Minero - insisting that Bahia is the club ‘closest’ to a change of ownership at present.

However, club president Guiherme Bellintani informed Jorge Nicola that the Salvador-based side are unable to reach an agreement, until they attain the status of a company and only then can it be put up for sale for interested foreign investors.

With Manchester City’s propensity to scour through the Brazilian market for the best up-and-coming talent, the potential acquisition of Bahia would enhance their scouting process to the next level, while further globalising the club’s name and the City brand.

