Manchester City Owners Set for £104M Takeover of Brazilian Side - Club President 'Sorting Final Details' in England
Widely known as the CFG, Manchester City's ownership group currently owns significant stakes in football clubs in all of England, Spain, France, Japan, United States, Uruguay, Netherlands, Belgium, Australia, India and China.
Spearheaded by Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano, City Football Group also have stakes in academies, technical support and marketing companies all around the world, with their aim being increased involvement in football on and off the field.
It was first reported in February that CFG were in negotiations with Salvador-based club Bahia in regards to a potential takeover, though it was mentioned that there were no ongoing negotiations between the two parties at that stage.
Earlier this week, it emerged that Bahia president Guilherme Bellintani was in England to finalize terms subject to the imminent takeover, with CFG set to make the Campeonato Baiano side one of the biggest six sides in Brazil.
As per Brazilian outlet UOL, whose information has been translated and relayed by Sport Witness, CFG will execute the purchase of the club for a sum totalling £104 million in three stages.
It has been claimed that £8 million will be paid once the deal is sealed, with an additional £24 million at the end of the year and the other £72 million to be equally divided between 2023 and 2024.
The report doubles down on Bahia president Guilherme Bellintani being in England sorting the final bits of pieces of the deal before an offer is presented to the Brazilian club's council in the days to follow.
Interestingly, CFG intend to make Bahia the second largest club under their umbrella following the takeover - behind only Manchester City - which speaks volumes about how the club could grow in the years to come.
