Manchester City Owners Set Out Ambitious Plan That Could Have Major Impact on Brazilian Football

The City Football Group are reportedly eyeing the prospect of making Brazilian side Bahia the second most important amongst the clubs they own, with plans to make them one of the six biggest clubs in Brazil.

Since the inception of the City Football Group (CFG) in 2013, they have managed to transform the fortunes of several clubs across the planet.

Aside from expanding the brands of nine clubs on continents across the world, the umbrella company’s involvement has seen these sides reach milestones that seemed inconceivable before they stepped into the picture.

A perfect example of this theory is the rise of J-League side Yokohama Marinos, who were taken over by Manchester City’s parent company in 2014.

Steering the club in the right direction ever since their takeover, the introduction of a potential super coach in now-Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou in 2018 worked wonders, as the Japanese giants went on to win the J-League in the following season - ending a painful 15-year drought.

IMAGO / Fotoarena It has been revealed that the CFG have similar plans in place to elevate Brazilian club Bahia, a side they have eyed to add to their vast portfolio for a significant period of time. IMAGO / Fotoarena As per a report by Globo Esporte, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, club president Guilherme Bellintani is understood to be in England to finalize the remaining details subject to the imminent takeover.

IMAGO / Fotoarena However, the most interesting aspect of the takeover has been reported by journalist Jorge Nicola, who states that CFG are said to be planning to make Bahia one of the six biggest clubs in Brazil.



To add to that, Nicola has stated that they also aim to make the Brazilian side the second most important club amongst all the teams that are a part of their ownership.

If the City Football Group does succeed in its mission to take Bahia to such unprecedented levels, this will only help in increasing the talent pool for City to take their picks out of and further elevate the brand's reach.

That would work vice-versa as well. There have been countless occasions where City have sent some of their youth talents to these sister clubs to develop and potentially improve their fortunes - this would likely be the same for Bahia.

