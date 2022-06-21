Skip to main content
'Difficult'- Manchester City Legend Pablo Zabaleta Comments On Barcelona Interest In Bernardo Silva

Former Manchester City defender Pablo Zabaleta has commented on Barcelona's prospects of securing Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva. The Argentinian has said he believes any move will be "difficult" for Barca to complete. 

Silva has been the subject of persistent links to the Spanish giants throughout the Summer, and is said to be open to the move. However, Zabaleta is less sure on how likely the move is to happen.  

imago1011949313h

Zabaleta joined the cityzens in 2008, enjoying an incredibly successful nine year spell with the club. Zabaleta witnessed the City's meteoric rise first hand, having joined the club just a day before they were purchased by Sheikh Mansour. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Having left in May 2017, Zabaleta was only teammates with Silva for a matter of months but has shared his thoughts on the Portuguese international's links to Barcelona. Speaking to SPORT, Zabaleta said: "I think Barca is going to have a very difficult time. Right now Bernardo Silva is a key piece for Manchester City."

The Argentinian also believes Barca may be unable to afford the playmaker, he said: " (Silva) isn't cheap. I don't know the situation of Barca, if financially they are going to be in a position to face a signing of this height. He continues to be key for Pep. We'll see how this soap opera ends. I wish he could stay at City."

 Zabaleta's wish will most likely be shared by many City fans, as Silva has been one of City's most important players for a number of years. However, with City's pursuit of Marc Cucurella and Kalvin Phillips, the club will need to generate funds for the potential transfers- so allowing Silva to leave for a large sum if he is insistent on joining Barca may end up proving to be the best move for both parties. 

