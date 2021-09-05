Man City 'Passed On' Opportunity To Sign Current Chelsea Star In Proposed Swap Deal During Summer Window

Manchester City passed on the opportunity to sign Saúl Ñíguez from Atlético Madrid before his move to Chelsea this summer, according to the latest emerging reports.

The Premier League champions secured the arrival of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for a club-record fee of £100 million, surpassing the £89 million spent by Manchester United to sign Paul Pogba from Juventus in 2016, which was previously the most expensive transfer in the history of the English top-flight.

City also managed to keep hold of one of their best midfielders in Bernardo Silva, who was heavily linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium until the final week of the summer transfer window.

However, the Champions League finalists did have the chance to further bolster their midfield options by potentially adding Saúl Ñíguez to their ranks from Atlético Madrid before he eventually moved to Stamford Bridge on Deadline Day.

As exclusively revealed by The Daily Star this week, Manchester City passed on the opportunity to sign the Spanish international, who will spend the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign in West London.

It has been added that City were offered the chance to land the 26-year-old in a cash-plus-player bid that would have seen Bernardo Silva head to the Wanda Metropolitano.

However, the Manchester outfit demanded an only-cash offer worth £40 million for the Portugal international, while City boss Pep Guardiola also had no interest in signing Saúl, who has an option to buy clause in his loan move to Chelsea that could see him completing a permanent switch to the European champions next year.

While City refused to sign Saúl this summer, they were unable to fill the void left by the departure of Sergio Agüero down the middle, as they failed to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham after a long-drawn transfer battle to acquire the services of the England captain.

The Sky Blues were also linked with a range of left-back options in recent months, but the club decided against adding a defender to their star-studded squad, which leaves Grealish as the only piece of real, impactful business done by the Etihad hierarchy this summer.

