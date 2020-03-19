Pep Guardiola asks for Whatsapp updates on players' training regimes amidst COVID-19 pandemic

Pep Guardiola has instructed his squad to provide him with daily training updates over WhatsApp, according to the Evening Standard.

As the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic keeps the Etihad Campus closed, Manchester City’s players have no choice but to complete their daily training at home. Despite this, Guardiola is not letting standards slip and wants to keep his players in peak physical condition.

The domestic season now appears unlikely to restart on the provisional date of April 4, but talks are set to continue on Thursday at the Premier League. Given that the campaign could therefore restart at any time, there will be no rest for Manchester City’s stars.

Indeed the reigning champions are still set to compete on three fronts, with plenty of silverware still in their sights following the Carabao Cup triumph. That could include an illusive first Champions League trophy, where City hold a slender 2-1 lead from their round of 16 first leg against Real Madrid.

Though the return fixture did not go ahead on Tuesday evening, Pep Guardiola will still be keen to ensure that his players are ready to go should the campaign restart in the near future.

