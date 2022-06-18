Skip to main content
Report: Manchester City Close To Appointing Pep Guardiola's New Assistant Coach

Manchester City are close to announcing their new assistant manager, just a day after former number two Juanma Lillo departed the club.

It has been revealed that Enzo Maresca is close to being announced as Lillo’s replacement.

imago1007885528h

Maresca may be a familiar face to some City fans, having managed the under 23 side for the duration of the 2020-21 season.

The Italian left the blues after his first spell in 2021, joining Parma as their head coach, but was sacked after only five months in the job.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Maresca has reached a full agreement with the cityzens to re-join the club as Pep Guardiola’s new number two.

An official announcement shouldn't be far away as all the formalities now seem to be completed.

Maresca enjoyed success in his previous spell with the club, winning the Premier League Two title in his only season at the helm and will be hoping for similar results in his new role.

The former Parma manager has previous experience working as an assistant from his spells at Ascoli, Sevilla and West ham- where he took up the same position.

Pep Guardiola will be glad such a quick replacement was found for Lillo as the club look to ramp up their pre-season preparations. 

