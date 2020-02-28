Man arrested after allegedly hacking Pep Guardiola's emails

A man has been arrested after allegedly hacking the emails of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, according to a report by BBC Sport.

Manchester Police say there is an ongoing investigation during which they have questioned a 30-year-old man, but he has now been released.

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

The Sun has claimed to have spoken to an IT contractor who stated the hacked emails contained information regarding players’ contracts and transfer plans. Manchester City were informed about this by the newspaper themselves, and subsequently reported those findings to the police.

A police spokesperson said: "Greater Manchester Police are currently investigating allegations made regarding the Computer Misuse Act"

"A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of offences under the Computer Misuse Act 1990. He has been released under investigation."

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Meanwhile a club spokesperson has issued this statement:

"While we had terminated the services of this consultant and the company he was contracted to two years ago, we were unaware of the serious crimes he is alleged to have committed whilst working with us and the subsequent alleged attempts to profit from those crimes."

"It is a matter of public record that we have been the target of several criminal attacks through our IT systems in recent years."

-----

