Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola Reacts To Impressive Josh Wilson-Esbrand Performance

Manchester City may have found an incredibly useful left-back option in Josh Wilson-Esbrand. The 19-year-old played in the second half of City's 1-0 friendly win against Bayern Munich and put in a very impressive performance against the German champions.

The youngster had only made one senior appearance before playing for the Cityzens last night but may have forced his way into Pep Guardiola's plans, thanks to his impressive outing.

IMAGO / ANP

Wilson-Esbrand was signed from fellow Premier League club West Ham in 2019 and has gone on to feature for City's under-18 and 23 sides. The youngster could have potentially featured in the first team more but he has suffered a couple of injuries over the last few years, which have prevented him from making the step up.

Via Manchester City's website, Guardiola spoke about Wilson-Esbrand's injury record, saying: "The problem with Josh is the last two years he was injured."

"He had a problem with the knee and muscular issue, but we believe he has the potential.

Despite the youngster's injury past, the City boss was pleased with what he saw from the defender and clearly still has big hopes for his future. Speaking about Wilson-Esbrand's performance, he said: "He’s aggressive to win the duels and with the ball is so clever, he has a good 1 v 1 defender and doesn’t feel the pressure with the ball.

"Today was an example of how our back four were pressed but didn’t lose much of the ball.

"He did a really good game. If we can control his injuries, we will have a full back for many years."

With it seeming unlikely that City will land their top left-back target in Marc Cucurella, Wilson-Esbrand could prove to be effective cover for Joao Cancelo if the Sky Blues are unable to sign a fullback this window. If the young defender can stay injury free for a full season he certainly looks like a solid option for the club at left-back.

