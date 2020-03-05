Key Manchester City player could miss Sunday's showdown with Man United reveals Pep Guardiola

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne is a doubt for Sunday's Premier League showdown with local rivals Manchester United, after manager Pep Guardiola revealed that the Belgian is suffering with a 'back issue', reports Daily Mail journalist Jack Gaughan.

The back problem was caused by De Bruyne 'landing awkwardly' in the latter stages of the Carabao Cup Final against Aston Villa, revealed Guardiola. It does not appear to be a serious injury, but it may be enough to rule the midfielder out of the derby on Sunday.

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

'We don't know how long [he will be out]', Guardiola said. City fans will be hopeful De Bruyne can recover in time for Sunday.

The former Wolfsburg star has established himself as one of Europe's best players in Manchester, and leads the Premier League assist charts this season.

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

