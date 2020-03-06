Potential successor to Pep Guardiola at Man City revealed by Spanish journalist

Manchester City are one of several clubs considering Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager, according to journalist Guillem Balague as relayed by Sport Witness.

Pochettino was sacked by Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the season, to be replaced by José Mourinho. At the time of writing, he has remained unemployed since leaving the club.

Now, reports indicate that Manchester City are keeping an eye on the Argentine, as well as Manchester United, PSG, Juventus and Bayern Munich. While all five clubs currently have permanent managers, it's not a stretch to suggest that the latter four may all have reason to be dissatisfied with the performance of their current bosses.

Meanwhile, it's expected that Guardiola will likely not remain at City beyond his current contract, which expires at the end of the next season. However, while Balague claims City have Pochettino 'in mind', it's unclear whether the Argentine would be willing to wait almost two full seasons between jobs in order to take over from Guardiola when he departs the Etihad.

