Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Star Phil Foden Close To Signing New Contract

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Addressing Phil Foden's contractual situation is believed to be one of Manchester City's priorities this window, having already extended Riyad Mahrez's and Rodri's contracts. The England international is heading into the last two years of his current deal, so it is of the utmost importance that the club extend his contract this year, to deter any interested parties. 

Foden is regarded as one of the best young players in Europe and impressed once again last season. The playmaker scored 14 goals and provided 11 assists in 45 games in all competitions. 

Foden vs Spurs Home

Foden's importance to the club will likely be heightened this season, following the departure of Raheem Sterling. City seem unwilling to sign a replacement for the new Chelsea man, meaning Foden will face much less competition at left-wing next season.  

Despite Foden's obvious footballing talent, it is also important to keep him at the club for sentimental reasons. Due to the 22-year-old's longstanding ties with the club he has become a fan favourite, so if he were to be allowed into the last year of his contract and sold for a cut-price fee there would likely be much unrest among City's fanbase. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

However, it seems unlikely that this is a scenario that will come to pass. 90min are reporting that the youngster is 'close' to signing a new contract with the Cityzens. 

The report states that Foden's new contract 'will run till 2027' and that Foden is expected to receive a salary of around £200,000 per week, as well as added incentives that could 'trigger further earnings'. 

This comes as good news to City fans, who will have been desperate to keep Foden at the club. Given how well the youngster has already performed for the club you would expect him to develop even more under Guardiola. 

At just 22, the England international isn't even close to his 'peak' years. If the City man manages to stay relatively injury-free then he is likely to reach even greater heights in the coming years. 

The club will be happy to have tied Foden down to a new deal so that he can reach his frightening potential at the Etihad, rather than elsewhere. 

Read More Manchester City Coverage

Manchester City

Marc Cucurella
Transfer Rumours

Report: Brighton Want More Than £50million For Manchester City Target Marc Cucurella

By Dylan Mcbennett3 hours ago
Samuel Edozie
Transfer Rumours

Report: Southampton Battle Bayer Leverkusen For Manchester City's Samuel Edozie

By Dylan Mcbennett3 hours ago
Pau Torres
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea Join Race For Manchester City Target Pau Torres

By Dylan Mcbennett3 hours ago
Frenkie De Jong
Transfer Rumours

Report: Frenkie De Jong Won't Reduce Barcelona Salary Amid Bernardo Silva Interest

By Dylan Mcbennett4 hours ago
Marc Cucurella
Transfer Rumours

Report: Brighton Not Willing To Negotiate On £50million Marc Cucurella Fee

By Dylan Mcbennett4 hours ago
Samuel Edozie for Manchester City
Transfer Rumours

Report: Southampton Are Not In The Race For Samuel Edozie

By Elliot Thompson17 hours ago
David Weir
Transfer Rumours

Report: Brighton's Technical Director Speaks On Recruitment Process Amid Marc Cucurella Interest

By Dylan Mcbennett17 hours ago
McAtee_3
Transfer Rumours

Report: Four La Liga Clubs Want Manchester City Youngster James McAtee

By Jake Mahon18 hours ago