Report: Manchester City Star Phil Foden Close To Signing New Contract

Addressing Phil Foden's contractual situation is believed to be one of Manchester City's priorities this window, having already extended Riyad Mahrez's and Rodri's contracts. The England international is heading into the last two years of his current deal, so it is of the utmost importance that the club extend his contract this year, to deter any interested parties.

Foden is regarded as one of the best young players in Europe and impressed once again last season. The playmaker scored 14 goals and provided 11 assists in 45 games in all competitions.

IMAGO / PA Images

Foden's importance to the club will likely be heightened this season, following the departure of Raheem Sterling. City seem unwilling to sign a replacement for the new Chelsea man, meaning Foden will face much less competition at left-wing next season.

Despite Foden's obvious footballing talent, it is also important to keep him at the club for sentimental reasons. Due to the 22-year-old's longstanding ties with the club he has become a fan favourite, so if he were to be allowed into the last year of his contract and sold for a cut-price fee there would likely be much unrest among City's fanbase.

However, it seems unlikely that this is a scenario that will come to pass. 90min are reporting that the youngster is 'close' to signing a new contract with the Cityzens.

The report states that Foden's new contract 'will run till 2027' and that Foden is expected to receive a salary of around £200,000 per week, as well as added incentives that could 'trigger further earnings'.

This comes as good news to City fans, who will have been desperate to keep Foden at the club. Given how well the youngster has already performed for the club you would expect him to develop even more under Guardiola.

At just 22, the England international isn't even close to his 'peak' years. If the City man manages to stay relatively injury-free then he is likely to reach even greater heights in the coming years.

The club will be happy to have tied Foden down to a new deal so that he can reach his frightening potential at the Etihad, rather than elsewhere.

