Man City star set for first ever senior international call up after Wembley performance

markgough96

Manchester City star Phil Foden is set to be rewarded for his man-of-the-match display at Wembley on Sunday with his first ever senior international call-up, claims Telegraph journalist James Ducker. 

Foden assisted Sergio Agüero to score the opening goal in City's 2-1 triumph against Aston Villa in Sunday's Carabao Cup final, and won plaudits for an all-round assured and imposing display on the big occasion. 

aston-villa-v-manchester-city-carabao-cup-final (5)
(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Gareth Southgate is, in spite of his absence at Wembley for the final, said to have been impressed with Foden's performance and will reward the teenage midfielder with a place in England's squad for the friendlies against Italy and Denmark later this month. 

England's options in midfield are strong, with the likes of James Maddison, Mason Mount, Dele Alli and Jack Grealish all capable operators in a number eight or ten role. However, Foden's versatility - able to play in a wide position, as he did against Aston Villa - and his indisputable talent appear to have done enough to win a place in Southgate's squad. 

Image placeholder title
(LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP/Getty Images)

-----

