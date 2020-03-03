'We haven't spoken much'  - Man City wonderkid Phil Foden on his relationship with Gareth Southgate

Manchester City's Wembley hero Phil Foden is upbeat about his chances of earning a spot in Gareth Southgate's England squad, after his eye-catching performance in Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Aston Villa.

Speaking to the club's official site, Foden said 'I want to be there [Euro 2020] obviously, but it's very difficult with the players that we have here. Hopefully Gareth [Southgate] was watching and hopefully he saw things that he liked', in reference to his man-of-the-match display at Wembley.

(Photo by Nathan Stirk/2019 Getty Images)

'That's all I can do, show what I can do every time I play and see where it takes me. We haven’t spoken much, but Gareth has said in a few places that he's keeping a close eye [on me]', revealed Foden.

If James Ducker's report in the Telegraph is to believed, then Southgate has indeed been keeping a close eye on City's homegrown star, with Foden set to be handed a place in the England squad for this month's friendlies against Italy and Denmark.

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Foden also spoke of his elation at winning trophies with his childhood team: 'It’s a dream come true for me to play at Wembley as well. When you're growing up you dream about playing at Wembley for City on a big stage. My dream came true for me, playing in a final, and obviously to win it’s even better.'

City fans can look forward to seeing more of Foden in a City shirt as the season progresses - and, soon, it would appear, in an England shirt too.

-----

