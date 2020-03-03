City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

'We haven't spoken much'  - Man City wonderkid Phil Foden on his relationship with Gareth Southgate

markgough96

Manchester City's Wembley hero Phil Foden is upbeat about his chances of earning a spot in Gareth Southgate's England squad, after his eye-catching performance in Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Aston Villa. 

Speaking to the club's official site, Foden said 'I want to be there [Euro 2020] obviously, but it's very difficult with the players that we have here. Hopefully Gareth [Southgate] was watching and hopefully he saw things that he liked', in reference to his man-of-the-match display at Wembley. 

england-media-access
(Photo by Nathan Stirk/2019 Getty Images)

'That's all I can do, show what I can do every time I play and see where it takes me. We haven’t spoken much, but Gareth has said in a few places that he's keeping a close eye [on me]', revealed Foden. 

If James Ducker's report in the Telegraph is to believed, then Southgate has indeed been keeping a close eye on City's homegrown star, with Foden set to be handed a place in the England squad for this month's friendlies against Italy and Denmark. 

england-u21-v-austria-u21-uefa-under-21-championship-qualifier
(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Foden also spoke of his elation at winning trophies with his childhood team: 'It’s a dream come true for me to play at Wembley as well. When you're growing up you dream about playing at Wembley for City on a big stage. My dream came true for me, playing in a final, and obviously to win it’s even better.' 

City fans can look forward to seeing more of Foden in a City shirt as the season progresses - and, soon, it would appear, in an England shirt too. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

"The league is done" - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Sheffield Wednesday)

After Manchester City picked up their second piece of silverware for the season on Sunday, attentions quickly turn to an FA Cup Round of 16 tie against Sheffield Wednesday.

harryasiddall

Man City star set for first ever senior international call up after Wembley performance

With the praise still piling up for Manchester City youngster Phil Foden; he's expected to get the greatest praise of them all - an England call-up.

markgough96

Barcelona offer contract to Man City target - Man United and Chelsea also interested

Manchester City are reportedly facing stiff competition from Barcelona to land Inter Milan star.

markgough96

Confirmed Match Officials: Sheffield Wednesday vs Manchester City (FA Cup Fifth Round)

Michael Oliver is set to take charge of on-the-field matters at Hillsborough on Wednesday night, as Manchester City take on Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup Fifth Round.

Freddie Pye

The City Xtra Podcast | #2 - Kings of the Carabao

It's episode two of the City Xtra Podcast with Jordan and Lewis, as the lads look back on two fantastic victories in Madrid and at Wembley!

Freddie Pye

Official: Manchester City sign Yan Couto from Coritiba

Manchester City have confirmed the signing of Brazilian 17-year-old right-back Yan Couto on a five-year-deal from Coritiba FC.

DanielBower

Man City 'ready to pay' to land Borussia Dortmund defender - Chelsea also interested

Manchester City are in the market for a centre-back; and they've identified a Borussia Dortmund youngster as a potential target.

markgough96

'We should rename this the Claudio Bravo Cup!' - Man City dressing room heaps praise on goalkeeper

Manchester City's players heaped praise on veteran keeper Claudio Bravo, after a vital save won the Blues a third consecutive Carabao Cup.

markgough96

'It doesn't get much better than that' - Man City's Wembley hero reflects on Carabao Cup victory

Manchester City starlet Phil Foden reflects on a Man of the Match performance at Wembley.

markgough96

Five Things We Learned: Aston Villa 1-2 Manchester City (Carabao Cup Final)

Plenty of takeaways from yet another memorable trip to the 'Etihad South' as Manchester City secured a third consecutive League Cup trophy. Here are just five things we learned from the game.

DanielBower