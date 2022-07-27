'Bringing Everyone Together'- Manchester City Star Phil Foden Praises Pep Guardiola

It's fair to say Pep Guardiola's management of Phil Foden has been nothing short of perfect in aiding the youngster's development, so it's no surprise the midfielder thinks highly of his coach.

Foden was the most highly rated academy player in England around 2017 and 2018, and many believed he should be loaned out to further his development. However, Guardiola opted to slowly integrate the playmaker into his squad instead of sending him away, which ultimately proved to be a masterstroke.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Since his breakthrough season in the 2019/20 campaign, Foden has gone on to be a key player for the Cityzens. The England man played 28 times for City last season, providing 14 goal contributions in 28 games as the Sky Blues won their second consecutive league title.

City have been the most dominant club in the Premier League over the last five years, and Foden believes this is due to the unity Guardiola has created within the changing room. Speaking to Mancity.com, he said: “He’s really good at it, bringing everyone together.

“We have a big squad and everyone has to be ready to play.

“You see that all year round, everyone has to be ready to step up. Everyone sticking together in moments like those is so important and that’s why we win a lot of trophies.”

Foden expanded on the togetherness within the City squad, revealing that even his son Ronnie has a close relationship with his father's teammates.

“I think it has helped me grow up a lot quicker. Every opportunity I have I bring Ronnie in. Hopefully when he gets older he can be a footballer as well.

“Kyle is close to me and they [Ronnie and Kyle] have a great bond. Kyle and Jack come round to my house – he loves the lads a lot.”

City fans will be hoping this unity that is present in the City squad is effective once again this season. The Cityzens are eyeing their third consecutive Premier League title and will be desperate to secure their first Champions League trophy.

