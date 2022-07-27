Skip to main content

'Bringing Everyone Together'- Manchester City Star Phil Foden Praises Pep Guardiola

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

It's fair to say Pep Guardiola's management of Phil Foden has been nothing short of perfect in aiding the youngster's development, so it's no surprise the midfielder thinks highly of his coach. 

Foden was the most highly rated academy player in England around 2017 and 2018, and many believed he should be loaned out to further his development. However, Guardiola opted to slowly integrate the playmaker into his squad instead of sending him away, which ultimately proved to be a masterstroke. 

Foden x Bernardo Everton Away

Since his breakthrough season in the 2019/20 campaign, Foden has gone on to be a key player for the Cityzens. The England man played 28 times for City last season, providing 14 goal contributions in 28 games as the Sky Blues won their second consecutive league title. 

City have been the most dominant club in the Premier League over the last five years, and Foden believes this is due to the unity Guardiola has created within the changing room. Speaking to Mancity.com, he said: “He’s really good at it, bringing everyone together.

“We have a big squad and everyone has to be ready to play.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“You see that all year round, everyone has to be ready to step up. Everyone sticking together in moments like those is so important and that’s why we win a lot of trophies.”

Foden expanded on the togetherness within the City squad, revealing that even his son Ronnie has a close relationship with his father's teammates.

“I think it has helped me grow up a lot quicker. Every opportunity I have I bring Ronnie in. Hopefully when he gets older he can be a footballer as well.

“Kyle is close to me and they [Ronnie and Kyle] have a great bond. Kyle and Jack come round to my house – he loves the lads a lot.”

City fans will be hoping this unity that is present in the City squad is effective once again this season. The Cityzens are eyeing their third consecutive Premier League title and will be desperate to secure their first Champions League trophy. 

Read More Manchester City Coverage

Manchester City

Benjamin Sesko
Match Coverage

Rival Watch: Liverpool Lose To RB Salzburg In Final Game Before Manchester City

By Dylan Mcbennett13 minutes ago
Marc Cucurella
Features/Opinions

Opinion: Manchester City Will Eventually Complete Marc Cucurella Transfer

By Dylan Mcbennett1 hour ago
Bernardo Silva
Transfer Rumours

Report: Jorges Mendes Has Offered Bernardo Silva To Barcelona And Real Madrid

By Dylan Mcbennett1 hour ago
Lucas Paqueta
Transfer Rumours

Report: The Most Probable Destination For Lyon Midfielder Lucas Paqueta is Manchester City

By Elliot Thompson3 hours ago
John Stones
News

John Stones Has Admitted That It's Been Sad To See Players Leave This Transfer Window

By Elliot Thompson4 hours ago
Liam Delap
News

Alan Hutton Thinks Liam Delap Will Be Part Of Manchester City's Future Plans

By Elliot Thompson5 hours ago
Liverpool and Manchester City
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs Manchester City: Match Preview And Where To Watch

By Dylan Mcbennett5 hours ago
Liam Delap
News

Former England Goalkeeper Paul Robinson Believes Liam Delap Should Stay At Manchester City

By Elliot Thompson6 hours ago