Manchester City Plan to Offer Fans the Chance to Meet Players as Incentive to Buy NFTs

Manchester City are planning to offer fans of the club the chance to meet players as an incentive to buy their NFTs, among other rewards, according to a new report.

Back in May 2021, Manchester City announced that they were releasing a 'series of commemorative digital artwork' in celebration of their Premier League title win, with items purchasable as Non-Fungible Tokens - otherwise known as NFTs.

Just a few months later, in September 2021, City then released a second batch of NFTs - titled 'Creation' - which was based on 'depicting an abstract representation of the process of creating the perfect footballer'.

Again, in January 2022, the club released a third drop, this time focussed on the 'Heroes of Manchester' - depicting Fernandinho, Ruben Dias, Kevin de Bruyne, İlkay Gundogan, and Kyle Walker - Manchester City's leadership group.

Manchester City are well and truly in and amongst the NFT sphere at present and are continuing to explore this new and growing market, if recent reports are to be believed.

IMAGO / Focus Images Fans will have the opportunity to access incredible matchday experiences IMAGO / PA Images The NFTs will be limited edition and come with a host of rewards

According to a new report within the Daily Mail, Manchester City are planning to offer fans the chance to meet players as an incentive to purchase their range of NFTs, among a host of other highly-sought after rewards and experiences.

Other rewards being considered by Manchester City, as highlighted by the Mail, include a virtual meeting with manager Pep Guardiola on Zoom, the use of a VIP box at the club's home ground, stadium tours, and club shop discounts.

Various other clubs - including Arsenal, West Ham, and Everton - are all trying the same method, with the ultimate aim being to connect digital collectibles with real-life experiences.

To access these experiences, supporters would purchase these limited edition NFTs and be entered into a pool of people who can be rewarded with such experiences.

