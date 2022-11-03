Manchester City Planning On Contract Extension For Rico Lewis

Rico Lewis is currently one of Manchester City's rapidly rising stars. Born in Bury, Manchester, Lewis has broken into his boyhood club's senior team, making his debut at the age of just 17 against Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Just three months later, the right-back made his first UEFA Champions League start and scored in a 3-1 victory over Sevilla. The fine finish saw Lewis become the competition's all-time youngest goalscorer on a first start, taking the record from Real Madrid's Karim Benzema.

According to Fabrizio Romano, with the player's contract running out in June of 2025, Man City are planning a new contract bid to extend the contract agreement.

Lewis has impressed since making his debut, which has earned him this reported extended deal and could see him playing for City in years to come.

Throughout his City career, across the different youth age groups, Lewis has tallied up six goals and three assists in 49 appearances - an impressive record for a 17-year-old.

As a lifelong supporter of the club, it is safe to say that the goalscorer himself was pretty delighted with the goal.

With Kyle Walker out of action for the next few weeks, and Joao Cancelo deployed primarily on the opposite flank, Lewis is the perfect answer to Pep Guardiola's right-back headache.

