Skip to main content

Manchester City Planning to Secure Long-Term Future of Central Midfielder This Summer

Officials at Manchester City are now reportedly looking to secure the the long-term future of in-form defensive midfielder Rodri, with his current deal at the Etihad Stadium set to run out in the summer of 2024.

After spending two seasons at the Etihad Stadium where several fans held the opinion that he would be unable to succeed Fernandinho, Rodri has managed to silence all his critics after a spectacular personal 2021/22 campaign for Manchester City.

The Spanish international has emerged as one of, if not the standout defensive midfielder in Europe throughout the previous campaign, securing his place as one of Pep Guardiola’s first names on the team-sheet.

As a result, it comes as no surprise that the Premier League champions plan to prolong their fruitful working relationship with the club’s ultimate unsung hero.

imago1008913639h

According to information within a new report from Simon Mullock of the Mirror, Manchester City are looking to ‘secure’ Rodri’s future by offering him a long-term contract extension.

Rodri PL title

With the former Atletico Madrid man’s current deal set to expire in the summer of 2024, it seems as if Manchester City now wish to add the highly-rated midfielder alongside those such as Ruben Dias, John Stones and Joao Cancelo who have also committed their futures to the club since the start of last season.

Rodri goal vs AVL Home

A major reason why City seem so keen on the Spaniard extending his time with the club is, apart from being flawless at his primary task of mopping up any threat in sight, he has also risen to the challenge in the midst of the biggest moments.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

From his heroic goal-line clearance to save Fabinho’s goal-bound shot at Anfield, the last-gasp winner against Arsenal on New Year’s Day, to his all-important equaliser in the title-clinching clash against Aston Villa, Rodri has led by example when the chips have been down for Manchester City.

Ticking virtually every box that has come his way so far, it is only right that Manchester City now look to tie down a player to a contract extension that looks set to improve season upon season.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1012428652h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Youth Centre-Back Joins England Senior Squad Training - Decision on Club Future Expected Soon

By Srinivas Sadhanand28 minutes ago
imago1008385081h
Transfer Rumours

Club Willing to Almost Double Manchester City Star's Wages in Order to Lure Him Away from the Etihad Stadium

By Srinivas Sadhanand1 hour ago
imago1011700989h
Transfer Rumours

Nottingham Forest Tracking Manchester City Defender As Potential Signing Ahead of Premier League Arrival

By Srinivas Sadhanand1 hour ago
imago1010938833h
News

Confirmed: The 17 Manchester City Players That Could Star at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

By Harry Winters2 hours ago
imago1012445289h
News

How Manchester City Feel About Erling Haaland's Immediate Dressing Room Impact

By Srinivas Sadhanand2 hours ago
imago1011276831h
News

"I Want To Go To A Club That Needs Me" - Manchester City Defender Makes Significant Admission on Future

By Srinivas Sadhanand3 hours ago
imago1010605175h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Defender Becomes Priority Name for European Club - Contractual Clause to be Targeted in Talks

By Edward Burnett4 hours ago
imago0041660443h
News

When is the 2022 Community Shield Between Manchester City and Liverpool and Where is it Played?

By Srinivas Sadhanand7 hours ago