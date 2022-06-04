Manchester City Plans for Julian Alvarez Next Season Confirmed By Club Source

Julian Alvarez will join Manchester City's first-team squad for pre-season and will be part of Pep Guardiola's side for the upcoming campaign despite recent suggestions of a loan stint, sources close to the club have confirmed.

There has been ongoing speculation surrounding the immediate future of Argentina international Julian Alvarez, who is set to join Manchester City in the summer when he finishes his loan spell at boyhood side River Plate in the coming weeks.

City closed a five-and-a-half year deal for the 22-year-old forward on the final day of the January transfer window, with Alvarez only proving his metal further with a series of stunning displays for River Plate in the latter stages of the previous campaign.

The belief amongst several quarters previously was that Alvarez will head to Manchester and join the Premier League champions for pre-season for the club to review his performances and make a decision on his immediate future subsequently.

River Plate have been keen to extend Alvarez's loan spell into next season whilst there were reports this week suggesting the versatile attacker had been offered to Marseille on loan for the upcoming campaign. However, a host of sources close to Manchester City confirmed late on Friday evening that Alvarez is not heading on loan anywhere and is part of Pep Guardiola's plans for pre-season. A further update on Julian Alvarez's future has been provided by Simon Bajkowski of Manchester Evening News, who has confirmed the Etihad outfit's stance on their incoming signing's role in their first-team next season.

It has been confirmed that Alvarez will join the Blues for pre-season and will be part of the Manchester City squad as Pep Guardiola's men look to make it three league titles in a row next term.

Officials at the Etihad Stadium have come to an early decision on Alvarez's future after the Argentinian continued to impress by racking up consistent attacking figures since his summer switch to Manchester was confirmed midway through the previous campaign.

An initial transfer fee of £14 million saw Manchester City sign Alvarez in January and as uncertainty looms over what the future holds for Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling at the Etihad Stadium, the young South American will be a key attacking outlet for Pep Guardiola alongside fellow newcomer Erling Haaland.

