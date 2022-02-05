Manchester City Players Believe Pep Guardiola WILL Extend Contract Beyond 2023

According to a new report on Saturday night, there is a belief amongst Manchester City's players that Pep Guardiola will remain at the club beyond 2023.

The emergence of the report concerning the future of Manchester City's manager comes just hours after the club progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup, with a treble firmly within the sights of the first-team squad.

Manchester City remain in contention for the Premier League title as well as the Champions League, while England's most traditional cup competition is also on track following the 4-1 win over Fulham at the Etihad Stadium.

However, there does remain some element of doubt concerning the future of manager Pep Guardiola, with the Catalan's current deal set to expire at the end of the 2022/2023 season.

Although, according to the information of the Mirror's Simon Mullock, Manchester City's players 'believe' that Pep Guardiola will sign a new contract to stay at the Etihad Stadium, keeping him at the club beyond 2023.

The Mirror quote a source who says, “Pep (Guardiola) can’t walk away from this. He has built a team that can continue to dominate for years. He has it all at City, including working for people who give him the freedom to work how he wants. He doesn’t ever have to compromise.”

While there have been suggestions in some quarters that Pep Guardiola would walk away from Manchester City if he secured the UEFA Champions League trophy, the Mirror report that the 'growing feeling' around the club is that the former Barcelona manager wants to 'create a dynasty'.

Simon Mullock writes that Manchester City’s players have been struck at how Pep Guardiola 'has never looked more at home than he does at the moment', with the Mirror's source quoted as saying, “Pep’s intensity to win is the same, but in many ways he seems to have mellowed. He’s happy.”

Manchester City have an action-packed February schedule on the horizon, including a number of Premier League matches as well as the first-leg of their double-header against Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League last-16.

Guardiola and his players will be keen to go one step further in Europe's premier competition this time around, following defeat in the showpiece final against Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea in Porto last summer.

