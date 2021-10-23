    • October 23, 2021
    Man City Players Reveal Touching Pre-Match Gesture for Fan Attacked in Belgium

    "We're With You Guido" was the wording across the t-shirts which Manchester City players wore as they warmed up against Brighton on Saturday evening.
    Author:

    As the Blues prepared for their Premier League match against Brighton at the AMEX, players showed their support for Guido De Pauw pre-match, as they wore the t-shirt which Pep Guardiola had on when he faced questions from the media on Friday afternoon. 

    The blue t-shirt, which said "We're With You Guido" across the front, was in support of 63 year-old Man City fan Guido De Pauw, who is in a coma in hospital after he was attacked at a Belgian service station following City's 5-1 win over Club Brugge in the Champions League. 

    Pauw, who is also a member of the Blue Moon Belgian Supporters Club, was in a stable condition in hospital on Friday, but remains in a coma following the horrific attack. 

    On Friday, Pep Guardiola sent a message to the 63 year-old City supporter, as he said, "In the last hours he is getting better and of course he has all of the support from the Club on what they need for the investigation." 

    “A big hug for him and all his family. We wish soon he will come back to the Etihad Stadium to follow us at home games and away games." 

    “Hopefully, it won’t happen again. It’s difficult to understand why people can go to enjoy a football game and after, sometimes these terrible things can happen." 

    Ahead of City's game against Brighton on Saturday, players were pictured warming up wearing t-shirts in support of the Man City fan, who has followed the Blues across Europe in recent years. 

