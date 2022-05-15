Skip to main content

Manchester City Players 'Unhappy' With PFA as Player of the Year Voting Closes Early

According to a new report, Manchester City players feel that Kevin De Bruyne's chances of winning the prestigious PFA Player of the Year award have been damaged by the voting being closed before the end of the season.

Kevin De Bruyne has been in exceptional form in the second-half of the campaign, scoring 13 goals and collecting seven assists in his last 18 Premier League games. 

The Belgian midfielder, who has won the award in each of the last two seasons, is one of the frontrunners this year, and deservedly so, along with Liverpool frontman, Mohamed Salah.

The award is voted for by players, and this year the PFA conducted the process either online or via an app. However, despite the winner not being named until the middle of next month, voting was closed last Sunday.

That means that players could not take into account Kevin De Bruyne's astonishing four-goal haul against Wolves when picking their winner.

The victory at Molineux was not only crucial in regaining Manchester City's points advantage in the league table, it also extended their goal difference lead by an additional fourm at a time when goal difference could prove decisive.

KDB vs WHU Away

According to a new report from the Daily Mail, Manchester City sources have revealed that players and other staff are unhappy with the decision to close voting while the title race is still very much ongoing.

imago1011941983h

It is reported that some players at the Etihad Stadium feel that Kevin De Bruyne's key contribution against Wolves - as well as potentially in the final game of the season - could have gained him enough votes to beat Salah to the award.

The Egyptian Liverpool star has enjoyed an incredible season thus far, with 24 of his 35 league goal contributions coming before Christmas and, despite slowing down considerably since the conclusion of the Africa Cup of Nations, he has still been a regular and productive member of Liverpool's starting XI. 

imago1011939139h

The PFA have commented, via the Mail, that closing the poll early was a decision taken in order to give them time to conduct interviews with the winners. Critics of this format argue that it is impossible to accurately elect the best player of the season before the season has finished.

While the PFA have not yet announced the shortlist for the Player's Player of the Year Award, both Kevin De Bruyne and Joao Cancelo have been shortlisted for the Premier League Player of the Season. Phil Foden is also in the running for the Young Player equivalent of that award, while Pep Guardiola is up for Manager of the Season.

Grealish vs WHU Away 1
Pep vs WHU Away
imago1012025815h
KDB vs WHU Away
City players cover vs Leeds Away 2
Txiki : Omar 1
Zinchenko x Grealish
Pep cover UCL
