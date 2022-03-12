Skip to main content

Manchester City Playmaker Kevin De Bruyne Highlights In-Game Statistic He Does Not Care About

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has admitted that he is not afraid to play risky passes on matchday because he does not pay attention to his pass completion numbers.

Kevin De Bruyne has made his name as arguably the best and most complete midfielder in world football since his £55 million switch from Wolfsburg in 2015.

The Belgium international has played an indispensable role in helping the Sky Blues dominate the Premier League under Pep Guardiola, having provided 101 assists in 251 appearances across all competitions during the Catalan's reign as Manchester City manager.

imago1010263955h

This season, the 30-year-old has stepped up his goalscoring tally and has been directly involved in 18 goals for the Premier League champions, who have also relied on the midfielder's ability to operate as a false nine for over a year in the absence of a natural striker in the club's first-team ranks.

KDB vs Utd 1

Speaking in an interview this week after scoring an early brace in a 4-1 win over Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, De Bruyne was asked to provide his thoughts on in-game passing statistics and whether he is usually too fussed about his pass completion numbers.

KDB vs Utd 2

“I don’t care about pass completion. That’s not what I am here for. I am here to do what I am good at," the Manchester City playmaker said, as quoted by the club's official website.

“Sometimes, people will be scared to make a pass knowing the reaction outside. If people react to a bad pass, whatever. 

"Don’t be afraid to make a mistake. Try to get the ball back again, try to do the same action or try something else. It doesn’t matter."

