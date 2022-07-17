Skip to main content

Manchester City Pre-Season Tour: A Full Guide To The Fixtures

Manchester City have arrived in the US for their pre-season tour and are now preparing for their first game against Club America in the coming days. The players were greeted at the training ground by the star of the Greeted Guild, which caught many by surprise.

City start their pre-season on July 20th against Club America, but what comes after that? Who are the Blues playing? And where?

Club America

Club America hosted Chelsea last night.

City kick off their pre-season tour against Club America, the game will be held at the NRG Stadium on July 20th in Texas, but July 21st UK time due to kick off being at 1.30am.

Bayern Munich

Bayern will be a tough test for Manchester City

The Blues then play Bayern Munich 3 days later on July 23rd in Lambeau Field, Green Bay. The game again will be 24th of July in the UK due to the kick-off time being at 12am.

Liverpool

The King Power Stadium will host the Community Shield game.

The Community Shield game, and the final game before Manchester City return to Premier League action takes place on July 30th at 5PM at the King Power Stadium. It's a chance to win silverware for City in the very first game of the season, so the word pre-season may not apply to the players in the match.

A lighter pre-season this year due to the world-cup in November, but City will be aiming to make the most of the games they've got.

