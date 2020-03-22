City Xtra
Premier League 'tentatively' scheduling a plan for games to happen in June

Danny Lardner

The Premier League is tentatively scheduling a plan which involves games starting after June 1, in order to finish the 2019-20 season, according to the Telegraph.

The season, which has been curtailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be able to be finished within the space of six weeks and allow for the beginning of the 2020-2021 campaign on August 8.

general-views-of-sport-venues-after-events-postponed-due-to-covid-19 (3)
 (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

All elite English football was suspended earlier this month; and on Thursday that suspension was extended until April 30.

The games would be played behind closed doors, which is by now a universally accepted requirement after the government urged the UK population to avoid large gatherings earlier this week.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

The games would also need government permission to allow the presence of emergency crews within the ground. 



