Premier League 'tentatively' scheduling a plan for games to happen in June

The Premier League is tentatively scheduling a plan which involves games starting after June 1, in order to finish the 2019-20 season, according to the Telegraph.

The season, which has been curtailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be able to be finished within the space of six weeks and allow for the beginning of the 2020-2021 campaign on August 8.

All elite English football was suspended earlier this month; and on Thursday that suspension was extended until April 30.

The games would be played behind closed doors, which is by now a universally accepted requirement after the government urged the UK population to avoid large gatherings earlier this week.

The games would also need government permission to allow the presence of emergency crews within the ground.

