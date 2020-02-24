City Xtra
Man City rivals believe club 'should be punished' by the Premier League for violating FFP rules

markgough96

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein reports that Manchester City's domestic rivals are of the belief that the defending champions 'should be punished' by the Premier League for their alleged violations of FFP rules. 

Since UEFA passed down its judgement on City; which imposed a €30m fine and a two-year ban from the Champions League, there has been talk of the Premier League imposing its own sanctions on Pep Guardiola's side - including relegation. 

However, while City's fellow league sides are said to be unified in their desire to see City punished, they believe relegation to be 'a step too far' and concede that the club's transformation following the ADUG takeover in September 2008 has been 'good for the competition and brand [of the Premier League]'. 

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

The discontent among clubs, Ornstein says, instead stems from a twofold conviction that City 'inflated' the market and forced other sides to 'overpay' for players, in addition to the 'aggressive PR' deployed in response to UEFA's punishment - interpreted as a sign of City's 'reluctance to accept they have broken the rules'. 

In spite of this, there is no consensus yet to emerge upon what shape the clubs would like City's punishment to take, with Ornstein stating that 'City's rivals are torn on what they want to see happen to them'. 

There is a divide between some clubs actively 'pushing for harsh punishments' - presumably rivals such as Liverpool and Manchester United who would directly benefit from City's suffering - and those who simply want the Premier League to 'make an independent decision on any sanctions'. 

Ultimately, The Athletic's report reveals what a lot of Manchester City fans already suspect: that there is a clamour among our nearest rivals to see the club punished, and that pressure is being placed on the Premier League by these sides; just as there was by rivals at home and in Europe, particularly in Spain, upon UEFA. 

-----

