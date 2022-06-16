A Look At Manchester City's First Month After Premier League Fixture Reveal

The full fixture list for the 2022/23 Premier League season has been announced today, with the first month of fixtures being somewhat of a mixed bag for Manchester City.

City’s first game of the season looks to be a difficult one as they head to West Ham on the 7th of August.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The London natives will be eager to progress after two successful seasons and finally secure a spot in the top four.

The Hammers will be more than up for the game as there is surely no better way to start a push for the Champions League than by beating the reigning champions in front of your own fans.

The Cityzens second game looks to be a much more comfortable affair, with the blues hosting newly promoted Bournemouth at home on August 13th.

Looking at City’s record against Bournemouth, it’s hard to see anything other than three points being secured by the blues- in the 17 games in which the two have faced off, City have NEVER lost- winning 15 and drawing only two matches with the cherries.

However, City’s third game should prove to be much more demanding as they head to St James’ Park to face Newcastle on the 20th of August.

Its likely the team Newcastle will field by August will be much stronger than how they currently look, with the club looking to spend heavily once again and push for Europe following their takeover.

After this the Cityzen’s will look to avoid a potential banana peel as they host Crystal Palace on August 27th.

City actually failed to beat Palace last season and were one of the few teams who beat the champions, running out 2-0 winners last October.

The last game of the month for the title holders comes in the form of newly promoted Nottingham Forest at home on the 31st of August.

Forest will be desperate to stamp their mark on the league after such a long time out of it but the comfortable favourites for this one will be the blues.

Overall, you’d expect the Cityzens to be taking close to maximum points from their opening month of fixtures, with the biggest threats being West Ham and Newcastle. However, given the strength of City’s team (which is set to only get stronger) they will still be favourites for all five opening fixtures.

