Where Would Manchester City Be In The Premier League Table Without Erling Haaland?

It's safe to say that Erling Haaland has been Manchester City's star player so far this season.

The Norway striker has had a mightily impressive impact since he joined City from Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund in the summer transfer window.

Thus far, the 22-year-old has scored a total of 17 goals in eleven Premier League games, while also providing a further three assists- a truly remarkable level of output.

To put those numbers into context, the forward now only needs to find the net five more times to level the number of goals last season's top scorers both amassed and we're not even halfway through the season.

The Cityzens' menacing attack looks much improved with Haaland leading the line, with the Sky Blues scoring more than four goals in a match on five separate occasions already this season.

It's been an impressive start to the season from the team as a collective, with City losing just once in 12 games. Pep Guardiola's men currently sit second in the table, one point behind an Arsenal side who have only lost one match themselves.

However, it would be fair to assume that the Sky Blues would be in a very different position right now if they hadn't brought Haaland to the club, or if he had suffered a serious injury.

Thanks to data collected by NewCasinoUK.com, we can see where the Manchester natives would sit in the league table without Haaland's goals.

The 22-year-old has scored an average of 1.55 goals per game this season and The Cityzens would be in a very different position without those goals.

Per this data, City's current record of 8 wins, 2 draws and a loss would become 4 wins, 3 draws and 4 defeats if Haaland's goals were disregarded- leaving them 11 points worse off.

This would take The Cityzens from second in the table down to midtable in tenth, emphasising just how vital the striker has been for Guardiola's team this season.

If you only took Haaland's goals into account, he would have single-handedly won six of Man City's games this season.

While this is all hypothetical, it does spell out how important the Norway international has been for his side this season.

The club's success this campaign has evidently been reliant on the goal-scoring prowess of their striker, which could worry some City fans given the recent injury scare surrounding Haaland.

If the forward were to ever pick up a serious injury, Guardiola would likely alter his system to accommodate somebody else in his role, such as Julian Alvarez or Kevin De Bruyne.

But while both men are more than capable in front of goal, it would be near impossible for somebody to replicate Haaland's ridiculous 1.55 goal/game average.

Considering that the Sky Blues are not top of the table even with the Norwegian's stupendous goal-scoring averages, they would almost be certain to slide down the table further without that source of goals, which has proved to be pivotal in winning points.

For the sake of the Sky Blues' title push, it is imperative for the striker to avoid picking up any serious injuries.

