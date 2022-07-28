Skip to main content

Manchester City Handed Boost For Premier League Opener Following West Ham Injury

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Manchester City have been handed a boost in their forthcoming Premier League opener against West Ham, with one of The Hammers' new signings expected to miss a number of the early fixtures. 

It seems the London club's new £30million man Nayef Aguerd picked up a fairly serious injury in West Ham's friendly against Rangers. The Morocco international appeared to twist his ankle after going in for a tackle against the Scottish giants.  

Aguerd

Fans of the Irons will be hoping the center-back makes a speedy recovery as it appears Aguerd was going to be one of their starting defenders this season. However, according to The Athletic, the former Rennes man had to undergo surgery to deal with the ankle injury, and there is 'no timescale' on when he is expected to return. 

West Ham's bad news may prove to be a boost for their rivals on the first day of the season. City are likely to be fielding a relatively new front three as Erling Haaland has only played one game for the club in pre-season thus far, so West Ham's defence being significantly weakened will come as good news for the Sky Blues. 

The Cityzens will be hoping to put in a better performance than when the two teams last met. City failed to secure three points as they were held to a 2-2 draw with The Hammers, however they did manage to come from two goals behind to gain a point. 

The Sky Blues were 2-0 down at half-time but got back into the game thanks to Jack Grealish's volleyed effort and a Vladimir Coufal own goal. 

City will be desperate to secure three points this time, with the club keen to get off to a strong start as they aim for their third consecutive Premier League title. The game is set to kick off on Sunday 7 August at West Ham's London Stadium and will be broadcast on Sky Sports. 

