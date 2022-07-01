Skip to main content

Erling Haaland Price Revealed in Fantasy Football For The New Campaign

Last season Manchester City and Liverpool were yet again the two sides to beat in the Premier League with City just about beating The Reds to the title therefore their sets of players were of course the ones to have in Fantasy Football.

This forthcoming campaign will be no different with fantasy players having to smartly and painfully choose only three players from the sides.

With the 2022/23 season fast approaching some player prices have been announced and Manchester City have had their first group revealed.

The potential signing of the summer has has been priced at a high £11.5 million after scoring 20 goals in 23 league appearances in another successful season at Borussia Dortmund.

Star man Kevin De Bruyne was even higher at £12 million which is no surprise with the Belgium proving to be one of the best midfielders in Premier League history.

De Bruyne

De Bruyne celebrating against Wolves

Record signing Jack Grealish and Portuguese international Bernardo Silva are both £7 million.

The hero on the last day Ilkay Gundogan is £7.5 million with young player of the year Phil Foden and winger Riyad Mahrez both £8 million.

Want away forward Raheem Sterling is £10 million after getting 19 goal contributions in 30 league appearances, it is likely that he will be in Chelsea shirt though when it comes to picking your fantasy team.

Raheem Sterling in action for Manchester City
