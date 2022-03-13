Manchester City Prioritising Contract Extension for Key Midfielder Amid Barcelona Interest

Manchester City are set to open contract renewal talks with Ilkay Gundogan, who is set to be offered an additional 12 months on his current deal expiring in 2023, according to a new report.

Since his arrival to Manchester from Borussia Dortmund in 2016 for a reported sum of £20 million, Ilkay Gundogan has made 242 appearances for Manchester City and has been a key cog of Pep Guardiola's side on their journey to a plethora of domestic success under the Catalan manager.

The 31-year-old has won 10 pieces of silverware at City, including three Premier League titles and scored a whopping 17 goals across all competitions last season, helping the Sky Blues to their fifth Premier League title by being their talisman in the absence of a natural striker in the first-team.

Gundogan, who was Guardiola's first signing at the Etihad Stadium, became the first Manchester City player to win back-to-back Premier League Player of the Month awards in 2021, when the Germany international took the award home in both January and February last year.

Since the start of the campaign, the former Borussia Dortmund star has scored seven times in 32 outings, including a crucial leveller against Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium in February before Harry Kane stole the show and claimed all three points for the north Londoners in the second-half. Manchester City have been proactive in tying a number of crucial first-team stars to new long-term deals over the past 12 months, with Gundogan looking set to join the growing list of players to be offered improved contracts. As reported by Harry Pratt of The Daily Star, the current Premier League leaders are planning to open talks with the midfielder over a a new deal in an attempt to cool interest in the German from clubs elsewhere.

It has been reported that securing Gundogan's future beyond the summer of 2023 is a 'priority' for the Etihad club, with the midfielder set to be offered a fresh contract until 2024, when he will have turned 33.

A new contract is also likely to end speculation of a possible move away from the east side of Manchester this summer, with reports claiming that Barcelona are amongst several elite European sides interested in the three-time Premier League winner.

Gundogan signed a four-year contract extension in 2019 and City are keen to keep hold of the player, who this season has begun his coaching badges at the City Football Academy and took charge of an U-16 session in February.

