Man City Provide Reason For Ilkay Gundogan, Kyle Walker and John Stones' Absence From The Squad For Aston Villa Clash

Manchester City have stated that Ilkay Gundogan, Kyle Walker and John Stones are all "unavailable" for Wednesday's Premier League meeting with Aston Villa.

City, who come into the game off the back of three straight wins, beat West Ham 2-1 at the weekend, courtesy of goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Fernandinho.

The Blues haven't lost to Aston Villa in their last eleven meetings, and are looking to end Steven Gerrard's 100% winning run as Villa boss, since replacing Dean Smith during the international break.

However, Pep Guardiola has been forced to make a number of changes to the City team which beat West Ham at the weekend, with Ilkay Gundogan, Kyle Walker and John Stones all 'unavailable' for the match.

Manchester City have stated on their website that all three players are 'unavailable' for the game at Villa Park.

Meanwhile, reports have also revealed that Gundogan, Walker and Stones are 'not fully fit' and are ruled out of Wednesday's match due to 'niggles.'

John Stones dropped out of the starting eleven on Sunday after suffering from illness, although the City boss did say that the England defender was "feeling better" on Tuesday.

Kyle Walker has made his 200th appearance for the Blues at the weekend, while Ilkay Gundogan had been captaining the side in the absence of Kevin De Bruyne.

De Bruyne himself remains unavailable for selection despite having returned a negative COVID-19 test. The Belgian is yet to return to training since he tested positive for Coronavirus on his return from international duty.

Despite the injury concerns surrounding Gundogan, Walker and Stones; Pep Guardiola named both Phil Foden and Jack Grealish on the substitutes bench for Wednesday's match at Villa Park.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra