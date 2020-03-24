City Xtra
Man City winger amongst the highest-paid players in the world - €33 million a year earnings

Nathan Allen

Only one Manchester City player features in France Football's Top 10 highest-paid footballers list- and their identity may surprise you. 

Each year, the publication compiles a list of the ten top earners in the sport. This year, only one Premier League player makes the cut - and while you might expect Sergio Agüero and Kevin de Bruyne to have a shot of being there, it's actually Raheem Sterling who comes in at number eight on the list. 

Image placeholder title
(IAN KINGTON/AFP/Getty Images)

According to France Football's estimations, Sterling earns €33m a year, placing him just above Robert Lewandowski but just below Andres Iniesta in the rankings. This takes into account not only wages, but also sponsorship deals and other income sources. Of course, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar make up the top three.

Sterling is comfortably the top-earning English player, but he's not the highest British player. Welshman Gareth Bale is #4 on the list, whilst his La Liga colleagues Antoine Griezmann and Eden Hazard are the other two players ahead of Sterling. Kylian Mbappé also makes the top ten as the youngest player on the list. 

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

-----

