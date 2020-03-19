City Xtra
Man City in talks to extend wingers contract until 2024 - €20 million a year wages discussed

Danny Lardner

Manchester City are currently in talks to extend Raheem Sterling’s contract until 2024, with new wages of €20m (£18.8m) a year, according to Nicolò Schira.

The winger is reportedly discussing the prospect of extending his current contract by another year after he lengthened his deal to 2023 last season.

(GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)

Sterling has netted 20 goals and recorded 7 assists in all competitions this campaign, and may, therefore, be rewarded with a new contract by the club.

The deal would be worth up to £360,000 a week for Sterling, who has been with the club since 2015.

(PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)

The 25-year-old was the first City player to commit his future to the club after they were handed a two-year ban from European competition. He released a statement last month ensuring fans that he was "solely focused on Manchester City."

