Man City in talks to extend wingers contract until 2024 - €20 million a year wages discussed

Manchester City are currently in talks to extend Raheem Sterling’s contract until 2024, with new wages of €20m (£18.8m) a year, according to Nicolò Schira.

The winger is reportedly discussing the prospect of extending his current contract by another year after he lengthened his deal to 2023 last season.

Sterling has netted 20 goals and recorded 7 assists in all competitions this campaign, and may, therefore, be rewarded with a new contract by the club.

The deal would be worth up to £360,000 a week for Sterling, who has been with the club since 2015.

The 25-year-old was the first City player to commit his future to the club after they were handed a two-year ban from European competition. He released a statement last month ensuring fans that he was "solely focused on Manchester City."

