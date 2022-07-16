Manchester City Already Have Raheem Sterling's Replacement In Phil Foden According To Kevin Campbell

When the news broke that Raheem Sterling was likely to leave Manchester City, many fans may have wanted to see a replacement lined up for the England man. However, City reportedly aren't looking to add any wingers to their squad as of now, and according to former Everton and Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell this is the correct decision.

The former Premier League striker believes that City already have their Sterling replacement in Phil Foden.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Foden has just signed a new contract and can play in the left wing spot vacated by the outgoing Sterling, as well as in a more central role. City also have Jack Grealish in their ranks, who is another player comfortable playing on the left.

Campbell has suggested that Foden will be even more important to City's team following Sterling's departure. Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “With the likes of Sterling obviously leaving, his influence on the squad will grow even more. It’s always a big season when you’re going into a new season.

“Losing Sterling and Sterling’s threat obviously puts the onus on Jack Grealish and Foden. I think Foden has won his trophies there and working under Pep, he knows what it takes, he knows what it needs.

“I just think Phil Foden’s going to get better and better every season. It’s a big season for him, definitely, regardless of the contract.”

City fans will be hoping that Campbell's verdict is an accurate one. The playmaker was already on top form last season- providing 25 goal contributions in 45 games in all competitions, so any improvement on those numbers would make for yet another impressive season.

