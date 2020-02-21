Man City star speaks out on speculation linking him to Real Madrid

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling has spoken out about speculation linking him with a move to Real Madrid.

Sterling (25), has been at the Etihad stadium for almost five years- but rumours that he could depart the club for a Spanish giant have only intensified since City's UEFA competition ban was announced last Friday.

Speaking to Diario AS, Sterling said:

“No one knows what the future will hold. I am a player and I am always open to challenges but right now my challenge is at Manchester City. In the future, hopefully, who knows..."

While City players have been historically linked with other top clubs, including Barcelona, Juventus and Bayern Munich, Sterling is one of the first to explicitly confirm a desire to move to another big team in the future. Instead, players such as Bernardo Silva, David Silva and Sergio Agüero have all mentioned the possibility of returning to their boyhood clubs at the end of their careers.

Sterling went on to reaffirm his commitment to his contract in Manchester, saying:

“It’s something you see all the time, but I’m a City player and enjoying it, even if things haven’t as planned in the league. We now have a massive opportunity in the Champions League...

“Real is a fantastic club, lovely weather but I am quite happy at City. But when you see the white shirt you know exactly what the club stands for - massive. I have a contract with City and I have to respect this. But it’s a fantastic club."

Sterling has scored 89 times in 226 appearances for Manchester City.

