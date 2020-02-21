‘We first have to see what is in the wallet’ - RB Leipzig manager discusses future of on-loan Man City defender

Manchester City’s full-back Angeliño has made a strong start to his loan spell in Germany with RB Leipzig, with manager Julian Nagelsmann heaping praise on the Spaniard.

‘He adapts incredibly quickly. He is the only newcomer to get used to the way I think about football - just offensively - so quickly’, Nagelsmann said, with his comments reported by the Manchester Evening News.

Nagelsmann added that Angeliño; ‘intuitively...does a lot of things right. He obviously thinks a lot before games and thinks about what he needs to do and how the trainer is satisfied.’

However, there was a hint about the player’s defensive fragility, as Nagelsmann did express his view that Angeliño ‘is not quite as stable in a back four’.

Indeed, in his limited minutes prior to his loan spell it was apparent to City fans that Angeliño was a threat going forward on the left flank but was far from a solid defender.

Nevertheless, Angeliño has helped Leipzig keep three clean sheets in his four appearances - including difficult games away to Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur.

As for the player’s long-term future, Nagelsmann intimated that he hopes to explore the option of a permanent transfer.

‘He has a juicy price tag. We first have to see what is in the wallet and whether the player and the selling club will play along. We will see in the future.’

In the meantime, Angeliño will aim to continue to impress in a side that is battling for the Bundesliga title and a spot in the Champions League quarter-finals.

