“Of course, this hits every club and every player hard” - Man City loanee discusses the influence of UEFA's ban

Manchester City full-back Angeliño, who was sent to RB Leipzig on loan in January, opened up about the UEFA Champions League and the infamous ban that will be contested by the reigning champions.

The 23-year-old Spaniard believes that the competition is significant in the career of footballers. Hence, he was asked if the ban would be an important factor in his decisions about his future.

(Photo by Alex Grimm/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Angeliño asserted that a decision like that affects the club as well as the players. He was quoted saying: “Of course, this hits every club and every player hard.”

In the short time that he has played for Leipzig, Angeliño has managed to impress Julian Nagelsmann who believes that the Spaniard can be a permanent option for his team.

Back in February, Nagelsmann said: “Here he has to do a lot of things very differently than he did with Pep Guardiola. He adapts to things incredibly quickly. He is the only newcomer to get used to the way I think about football - just offensive - so quickly.”

(Photo by Matthias Hangst/Bongarts/Getty Images)

"He doesn't worry too much, but intuitively he does a lot of things right. He obviously thinks a lot before the games and thinks about what he needs to do and how the trainer is satisfied”, he added.

In his four Bundesliga appearances so far, the Spaniard has a goal and an assist registered to his name. Following his comment, it will be interesting to see where he is headed once the season is over. Although Angeliño is expected to become a prime target for RB Leipzig by the end of the season, his large price tag set by City will have a huge impact on any deal between the two sides.

