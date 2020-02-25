'He learns very quickly' - RB Leipzig director impressed with Man City loanee

In less than a month on loan to RB Leipzig, Angeliño has made half as many senior appearances as he did in half a season at City. Now, it appears the German side are so impressed with their new acquisition that they might even consider exercising the hefty buy-out clause in his contract.

Under boss Julian Nagelsmann, the left-back has settled in remarkably, starting in the Champions League against Tottenham and even scoring his first goal in Germany last weekend.

(Photo by Frederic Scheidemann/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Rumours indicate that Leipzig would have to pay £25m to get the player permanently, but he's certainly impressed their director of football.

“Angeliño learns very quickly. He hasn’t been there long, but his achievements show how intelligent the boy is and the quality he has..." said Markus Krösche. “We deliberately incorporated options in both contracts [Angeliño and Patrik Schick] so we have time to make a decision under no pressure. Not next week, two weeks or four weeks. Both players we can imagine continuing to work."



(Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra