City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

'He learns very quickly' - RB Leipzig director impressed with Man City loanee

Nathan Allen

In less than a month on loan to RB Leipzig, Angeliño has made half as many senior appearances as he did in half a season at City. Now, it appears the German side are so impressed with their new acquisition that they might even consider exercising the hefty buy-out clause in his contract. 

Under boss Julian Nagelsmann, the left-back has settled in remarkably, starting in the Champions League against Tottenham and even scoring his first goal in Germany last weekend. 

fc-schalke-04-v-rb-leipzig-bundesliga
(Photo by Frederic Scheidemann/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Rumours indicate that Leipzig would have to pay £25m to get the player permanently, but he's certainly impressed their director of football.

“Angeliño learns very quickly. He hasn’t been there long, but his achievements show how intelligent the boy is and the quality he has..." said Markus Krösche. “We deliberately incorporated options in both contracts [Angeliño and Patrik Schick] so we have time to make a decision under no pressure. Not next week, two weeks or four weeks. Both players we can imagine continuing to work."

fbl-eng-facup-man-city-fulham
(Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

----- 

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

"We have an opportunity" - Pep Guardiola & David Silva Press Conference Highlights (vs Real Madrid)

Pep Guardiola faced the media ahead of the crucial Champions League clash in Madrid.

harryasiddall

'I would like to play with Messi' - Bernardo Silva opens up on his future

Manchester City's Portuguese ace Bernardo Silva has spoken about wanting to play with Barcelona legend Leonel Messi in the future.

Nathan Allen

BREAKING: Leroy Sane does NOT travel with the Man City squad for Real Madrid clash

Leroy Sane has not travelled with the 22-man Manchester City squad for the trip to Madrid.

Freddie Pye

Roberto Martinez feels Belgian midfielder is 'committed to the project' following ban from Champions League

Roberto Martinez, the manager of Belgium, has given an update on the situation surrounding Kevin De Bruyne following City's two-year Champions League ban.

markgough96

Man City rivals believe club 'should be punished' by the Premier League for violating FFP rules

Club rivals are pushing for Manchester City to be punished by the Premier League for violating FFP rules.

markgough96

Bayern Munich 'having doubts' about plans to sign Manchester City star

Recent reports suggest Bayern Munich bosses are 'having doubts' about signing long-term target Leroy Sané

markgough96

Confirmed Match Officials: Real Madrid vs Manchester City (Champions League)

UEFA have confirmed that a team of Italian officials will take charge of the Champions League Round of 16 first-leg between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday 26th February.

Freddie Pye

"We will go there to win." - Kevin De Bruyne speaks ahead of Real Madrid clash

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has spoke ahead of the clubs crucial Champions League Round of 16 first leg against Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

harryasiddall

Five Things We Learned: Leicester City 0-1 Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City made it two wins from two with a late 1-0 win at the King Power Stadium. Gabriel Jesus' strike was enough to separate the sides, and here's five things we learned from the game

Nathan Allen

Player Ratings: Leicester City 0 - 1 Manchester City (Premier League)

Riyad Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus made the difference for Manchester City in a hard-fought 1-0 win over Leicester at the King Power Stadium. Here's our player ratings from a vital three points...

richarddugdale