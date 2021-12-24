Man City Reach Full Agreement Over Forward's Transfer - Deal Could Be Made Official on Monday

Manchester City have reached a 'full agreement' with both FC Barcelona and Ferran Torres over the latter's return to Spain during the January transfer window, it has been reported.

The terms of a potential agreement had been reported in both Spain and England over the past few days, with final details such as payment timings and variables left to be negotiated between the two European giants.

It is understood that Barcelona will pay an initial fee of €55 million to Manchester City, for a player the Premier League champions signed for around £20 million in the summer of 2020.

While we are still a week away from the official opening of the January transfer window, a new report has confirmed that a 'full agreement' is now in place between all three parties for the transfer to happen in the coming days.

This is according to Moi Llorens of ESPN, who reports that a transfer was completed on Friday morning, with the final drafts of the various contracts also completed ready for the arrival of the Spanish international.

ESPN also report that Ferran Torres' transfer from Manchester City to Barcelona could be made official on Monday, while the La Liga club are currently in talks with the league itself to understand the registration process for their latest recruit.

Ferran Torres' departure and the subsequent influx of cash from the Camp Nou is set to pave the way for the signing of a marquee striker for the Etihad club next summer, with a number of targets under the watchful eye of City officials.

The priority target is understood to be Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland - who is set to see his €75 million release clause activated in the coming summer window, while Fiorentina's record-breaking Dusan Vlahovic is also another player of interest.

