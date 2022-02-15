Manchester City Ready to Explore Different Routes to Extend Fernandinho's Contract Beyond This Season

Manchester City will determined to keep Fernandinho at the club past the summer and will explore the possibility of a potential managerial position for the veteran midfielder when talks begin with the 36-year-old over his future, according to a new report.

With less than six months left on his existing deal at the Etihad Stadium, a decision will soon need to be made on whether the club would like to offer Fernandinho a contract extension as a player or have the Brazilian take up a managerial position in the east side of Manchester.

Fernandinho, who signed a one-year contract extension with the Premier League champions last year, has been largely kept out of the starting XI by Rodri's incredible rise since the start of the campaign, limiting the veteran midfielder to 19 appearances across all competitions this season.

However, the four-time Premier League is an integral member of the Manchester City dressing room and though he has not played week-in, week-out for Pep Guardiola this season, his experience and advice for some of the club's young guns have made the club captain an indispensable part of the first-team squad.

According to a report by The National News, Manchester City will keep playing and coaching options on the table when talks begin with Fernandinho over his future at the club past the summer.

It has been mentioned that the Sky Blues are keen to have the 36-year-old as part of proceedings at the Etihad Stadium in some capacity, which is testament to how highly Fernandinho is regarded by members of the club's hierarchy, who have often spoken of the veteran's importance as a senior figure in the dressing room.

The club further believe that Fernandinho's demeanour, leadership and presence around the club would remain instrumental to Pep Guardiola and his staff, though the final decision rests in the hands of the former Shakhtar Donetsk man, who starred for his side in their 4-0 thumping of Norwich City at the weekend.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra