Man City 'Ready to Open Talks' with Striker and Representatives Over Etihad Stadium Contract

Manchester City are ready to open talks with the representatives of star forward Gabriel Jesus, as well as the player himself, over a new and improved deal.

Playing on the right-wing has given Gabriel Jesus a new lease of life this season, with the Brazilian registering six assists across the Premier League campaign so far.

Despite being linked with the likes of Juventus and Bayern Munich in the summer, Jesus decided to stay at Manchester City and has silenced his doubters with bright performances as a wide-man this season.

In a new report by 90Min’s transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey, Manchester City are said to be preparing an offer to Gabriel Jesus in relation to a new long-term contract.

With the Brazilian's current Etihad deal set to expire in 18 months time, this move from club officials is a clear indication that they see the former Palmeiras youth star as a key figure in their long-term plans.

Jesus has never had it particularly easy since his arrival at the Etihad Stadium in early 2017, competing with club legend Sergio Aguero for a spot as the team’s first-choice number nine.

While the Brazilian international man was first-choice when he initially signed under Pep Guardiola, his Argentine counterpart came back with a vengeance to become a more complete version of his brilliant self.

Despite Aguero’s departure, the situation isn’t much different, considering Raheem Sterling’s resurgence as a vital cog in this Manchester City side once again as well as Riyad Mahrez bossing proceedings whenever he gets a start, especially in Europe.

However, with 12 starts out of a possible 17 in the Premier League this season, it’s fair to say that Pep Guardiola sides with the club in recognising that the Brazilian’s sensational talents.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra