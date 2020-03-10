City Xtra
Man City fixture 'unlikely' to be played behind closed doors

Nathan Allen

Manchester City's home fixture against Real Madrid is 'unlikely' to be played behind closed doors, according to Chris Slater from the Manchester Evening News.

The spread of Coronavirus has led to the suspension of Italy's Serie A, as well as the decision to play all top matches in Spain behind closed doors for at least two weeks.

These actions led to rumours that City's second leg against the Spanish side would also be played in an empty stadium, but recent reports indicate that there are currently no plans to make this the case.

Instead, the game is planned to go ahead as usual in front of a sell-out crowd as City look to secure a place in the Champions League quarter-finals. Around 2,000 fans in the stadium will be travelling Real Madrid supporters. 

City won the first leg 2-1 in Madrid, with a Gabriel Jesus equaliser cancelling out Isco's opener before Kevin De Bruyne scored the penalty to give his side an advantage. 

