Former Manchester City And Real Madrid Midfielder Javi Garcia Announces Retirement

Former Manchester City midfielder Javi Garcia has announced his retirement from professional football. The 35-year-olds announcement follows the expiration of his contract with his most recent club Boavista. 

Garcia's career spanned 18 years, playing predominantly in his homeland of Spain. However, Garcia also spent 5 years playing in Portugal, the country where he retired. 

imago0012064630h

Garcia began his career with Real Madrid, joining their youth ranks in 1996 and made his debut for the senior team in 2004, aged just 17. The midfielder left the Spanish giants in 2007 in search of more game time and would briefly return to them before heading to Benfica in 2009. 

Garcia really made a name for himself at the Portuguese side, where he became a mainstay in their team. The Spaniard would stay with the club for three years before moving to Manchester. 

City bought Garcia for £15.6million in August 2012, and the midfielder would go on to have an instant impact. Garcia netted in his debut after heading in from a Carlos Tevez freekick in a 1-1 draw with Stoke City. 

Garcia would be consistent fixture in the cityzens side, playing 24 and 29 games respectively in both seasons he was at the club. However, despite being a solid performer he felt a level below what City needed, and what was eventually provided by Fernandinho. 

In a lengthy Instagram post, Garcia said: "I will always be grateful to all the coaches and teammates who have crossed my path and who have left their mark on me.

"I end by thanking everyone again for accompanying me throughout this journey and we will see each other soon.” 

The 35-year-old already has the next stage of his career seemingly planned out. Marca are reporting that the Spaniard will now join Roger Schmidt's coaching staff at Benfica, where he will be the German managers 'right hand man'.

