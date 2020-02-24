"We will go there to win." - Kevin De Bruyne speaks ahead of Real Madrid clash

If Manchester City are to get a positive result when they travel to the Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday, one player who need to be in top form is Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian maestro has already racked up 16 assists in the Premier League this season; and is hoping to use the teams offensive ability against Real Madrid.

Speaking in the last few days De Bruyne has said: “We will go there to try to play our game, play offensive football and put them under pressure. If we don’t win the UCL, everybody is going to say we are failures like the last five years. It’s something we’ve not won yet."

With the recently announced two-year UEFA Champions League ban, this year could be the last chance to win the competition under the stewardship of Pep Guardiola.

(Photo by Adrian DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images)

The manager has failed to progress past the quarter finals in his three attempts in charge; with defeats to Monaco, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur being virtually the only downfall in his tenure at the club.

De Bruyne has said the team are performing well, but sometimes the opposition is just that little bit better:

"We always want to win everything but sometimes another team is better or performing well - like Liverpool this season. It’s just that way and you have to admit it. But we will go there to win. You can’t look forward too much, though."



(BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images)

Away goals could be vital, so De Bruyne and his team-mates will want to start quick and bring whatever advantage they can back to Manchester in three weeks time.

-----

