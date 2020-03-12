OFFICIAL - Manchester City vs Real Madrid POSTPONED due to coronavirus threat

UEFA have officially postponed Manchester City's Champions League second-leg tie against Real Madrid, after it was revealed that the Real Madrid squad have entered quarantine due to the possibility that they had come into contact with the coronavirus.

The tie, set to be played at the Etihad Stadium on 17 March, will therefore have to be rescheduled for a later date. City hold a 2-1 lead going into the second-leg of the round of sixteen tie after a Kevin de Bruyne penalty gave Pep Guardiola's men the advantage.

A member of the Real Madrid basketball team was discovered to have the coronavirus on 12 March. As the basketball squad share facilities with the football team, there was no choice but for the Real Madrid staff to enter quarantine. This is likely to last for fourteen days, which made UEFA's decision to postpone unavoidable.

Earlier, an official statement from Real Madrid had declared; 'The recommendation has been made to quarantine both the basketball first team and the football first team, given that the two squads share facilities in Ciudad Real Madrid".

In the official Manchester City statement, the club stated:

"The decision to postpone Tuesday’s game was made in conjunction with UEFA and follows confirmation that players from Real Madrid will self-isolate for fifteen days, after it emerged that a player from the club’s basketball team tested positive for COVID-19.The Club sends it best wishes to the players and staff at Real Madrid’s football and basketball teams. Further information regarding the rescheduled date and related ticketing information will follow in due course."

Additionally, UEFA are set to hold a meeting on Tuesday to consider the response of Europe's football associations to the coronavirus pandemic, where the fate of tournaments such as this season's Champions League will be contemplated.

