Raheem Sterling interview with AS condemned as 'crass' and 'ill-timed' by 'senior source' at club

Raheem Sterling's interview with Spanish media outlet AS, in which the Man City forward posed in a Real Madrid shirt, has been condemned as 'crass' and 'ill-timed' by 'one senior source' at the club, claims Jeremy Cross in the Daily Star.

Cross says that the interview was conducted without the 'permission or prior knowledge' of the City hierarchy, which has prompted the discontent from some senior figures.

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

In the interview, Sterling reaffirmed that he is 'really happy' at City, but made no secret of his admiration for Real Madrid:

'Real Madrid are a fantastic club, when you see the white shirt you know exactly what the club stands for, it's massive. I have a contract with City now, and I have to respect this. But it's a fantastic club', the England international said.

Sterling went on to play an important role in his side's 2-1 victory against Real Madrid on Wednesday, coming off the bench to play a hand in Gabriel Jesus's equaliser before winning the penalty that Kevin De Bruyne converted.

(Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Cross concludes his report by asserting that Sterling is 'playing a clever game - one that will end with him winning and City losing'.

-----

