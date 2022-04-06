Skip to main content

Manchester City 'Really Rate' European Boss as Pep Guardiola Successor in 2023

An intriguing revelation has pointed towards Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou as a potential Pep Guardiola replacement at Manchester City.

With Pep Guardiola’s contract set to expire in 2023, one of the major talking points surrounding Manchester City this season has been regarding which manager would be the rightful heir to his throne.

Ahead of his side’s 2-0 win against Burnley, the Catalan certainly sparked conversation among several City fans after giving Manchester United managerial target Erik ten Hag his seal of approval as his potential successor one day.

However, the Sky Blues boss has admitted before that a final decision on whether he decides to continue his love affair with the club will only be taken at the end of the current season.

Interestingly, a report by Max Laughton of Fox Sports has referenced journalist Rory Smith’s revelation that Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has been earmarked by some within the City camp as the man to eventually fill Guardiola’s shoes.

Ange Postecoglou is not going to get the Man City job, but there are a lot of people at City who really rate him,” he revealed on BBC Radio’s The Monday Night Club.

Smith continued, “That actually says all you need to know about how well regarded he is within coaching circles. 

"He worked for Yokohama Marinos, which is the City Football Group team in the J-League. They think he’s really, really good.

"I’d be staggered if Pep left in the summer or next summer if they gave it to Postecoglou, but there are people there who will tell you he’s a really gifted manager. I’m not saying it’s impossible, but it would be surprising.”

The Australian manager was certainly impressive during his time in charge of the Yokohama Marinos, leading them to their first title in 15 years.

He also currently sits six points above Scottish champions Rangers, as his Celtic side look in pole position to win the title.

Most pertinently, Postecoglou’s successful affiliation with the City Football Group could make him one of the names on the club's shortlist of managers to eventually replace Guardiola.

